Spotlight on NVIDIA: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NVDA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 285 extraordinary options activities for NVIDIA. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 49% bearish. Among these notable options, 61 are puts, totaling $4,691,528, and 224 are calls, amounting to $27,716,954.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $0.5 to $190.0 for NVIDIA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in NVIDIA's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to NVIDIA's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $0.5 to $190.0 over the preceding 30 days.

NVIDIA 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $53.35 $53.2 $53.35 $96.00 $490.8K 5.1K 100 NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $147.3 $147.05 $147.09 $0.50 $294.1K 37.2K 744 NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.3 $3.25 $3.3 $145.00 $198.0K 61.0K 25.6K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.67 $0.66 $0.67 $150.00 $169.9K 164.3K 322.3K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.9 $0.88 $0.89 $150.00 $162.3K 164.3K 284.6K

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

NVIDIA's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 115,973,370, the price of NVDA is down by -0.45%, reaching $147.62. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 7 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About NVIDIA

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $179.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for NVIDIA, targeting a price of $170. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on NVIDIA, maintaining a target price of $190. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $185. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on NVIDIA, maintaining a target price of $165. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Melius Research continues to hold a Buy rating for NVIDIA, targeting a price of $185.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest NVIDIA options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.