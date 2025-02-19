Spotlight on Novo Nordisk: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Novo Nordisk.

Looking at options history for Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $136,075 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $989,743.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $125.0 for Novo Nordisk during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Novo Nordisk's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Novo Nordisk's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Novo Nordisk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.3 $5.0 $5.05 $110.00 $606.0K 1.9K 1.2K NVO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $18.0 $17.8 $18.0 $95.00 $106.2K 601 60 NVO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $5.65 $5.55 $5.55 $85.00 $73.2K 2.1K 95 NVO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $18.0 $17.8 $17.8 $75.00 $53.4K 199 2 NVO CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $14.95 $14.7 $14.85 $70.00 $46.0K 44 31

About Novo Nordisk

With roughly one third of the global branded diabetes treatment market, Novo Nordisk is the leading provider of diabetes-care products in the world. Based in Denmark, the company manufactures and markets a variety of human and modern insulins, injectable diabetes treatments such as GLP-1 therapy, oral antidiabetic agents, and obesity treatments. Novo also has a biopharmaceutical segment (constituting roughly 10% of revenue) that specializes in protein therapies for hemophilia and other disorders.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Novo Nordisk, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Novo Nordisk Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 3,760,951, the NVO's price is up by 1.01%, now at $83.16. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Novo Nordisk options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

