Spotlight on Novavax: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NVAX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Novavax. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 77% leaning bullish and 22% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $300,278, and 2 are calls, amounting to $146,900.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $9.0 to $40.0 for Novavax during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Novavax stands at 5805.6, with a total volume reaching 12,344.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Novavax, situated within the strike price corridor from $9.0 to $40.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Novavax Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVAX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.0 $3.65 $3.65 $10.00 $84.6K 17.4K 1.2K NVAX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.77 $0.66 $0.78 $10.00 $77.9K 10.0K 1.0K NVAX CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $0.7 $0.69 $0.69 $9.50 $69.0K 1.0K 1.4K NVAX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.0 $3.6 $3.6 $10.00 $57.6K 17.4K 1.9K NVAX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.0 $3.65 $3.65 $10.00 $44.8K 17.4K 1.3K

About Novavax

Novavax Inc is a biotechnology company that develops vaccines. The company works in the clinical stage of development with a focus on delivering novel products that prevent a broad range of diseases. Novavax works together with its wholly owned Swedish subsidiary to produce vaccine candidates to respond to both known and emerging disease threats. The company believes its vaccine technology has the potential to be applied broadly to a wide variety of human infectious diseases. The Company manages its business as one operating segment, the development and commercialization of vaccines. The company generates maximum revenue from Europe.

In light of the recent options history for Novavax, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Novavax Currently trading with a volume of 11,712,916, the NVAX's price is up by 1.42%, now at $9.04. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Novavax

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $25.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Novavax, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Novavax, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.