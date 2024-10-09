Spotlight on Norwegian Cruise Line: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in NCLH often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Norwegian Cruise Line. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 38% bullish and 53% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $26,600, and 12 calls, totaling $621,265.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $16.0 to $25.0 for Norwegian Cruise Line over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Norwegian Cruise Line's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Norwegian Cruise Line's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $16.0 to $25.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NCLH CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.92 $2.8 $2.89 $21.00 $195.9K 532 655 NCLH CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.1 $2.82 $2.88 $21.00 $115.2K 532 532 NCLH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.72 $1.5 $1.5 $22.00 $37.5K 1.3K 295 NCLH CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/25/24 $7.3 $7.05 $7.1 $16.00 $35.5K 25 166 NCLH CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/01/24 $7.15 $6.9 $7.0 $16.00 $35.0K 3 51

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest cruise company by berths (around 66,500). It operates 32 ships across three brands—Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas—offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. The company redeployed its entire fleet as of May 2022. With 13 passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2036, representing 41,000 incremental berths, Norwegian is increasing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sails to around 700 global destinations.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Norwegian Cruise Line, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Norwegian Cruise Line Currently trading with a volume of 30,768,268, the NCLH's price is up by 10.58%, now at $23.0. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 21 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $27.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Norwegian Cruise Line, maintaining a target price of $29. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Norwegian Cruise Line, targeting a price of $25. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Citigroup upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $30. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Norwegian Cruise Line, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Norwegian Cruise Line with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

