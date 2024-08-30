Spotlight on NIO: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards NIO (NYSE:NIO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NIO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for NIO. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $169,982, and 7 are calls, amounting to $261,449.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $20.0 for NIO over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in NIO's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to NIO's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $3.0 to $20.0 over the preceding 30 days.

NIO Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.1 $6.05 $6.08 $10.00 $81.4K 9.4K 234 NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.16 $1.11 $1.11 $3.00 $79.6K 18.5K 1.0K NIO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.1 $6.05 $6.07 $10.00 $60.7K 9.4K 360 NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $0.67 $0.65 $0.67 $3.50 $40.2K 2.8K 6 NIO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $1.33 $1.19 $1.31 $5.00 $35.6K 43.0K 516

About NIO

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker, targeting the premium segment. Founded in November 2014, Nio designs, develops, jointly manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company differentiates itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations such as battery swapping and autonomous driving technologies. Nio launched its first model, its ES8 seven-seater electric SUV, in December 2017, and began deliveries in June 2018. Its current model portfolio includes midsize to large sedans and SUVs. It sold over 160,000 EVs in 2023, accounting for about 2% of the China passenger new energy vehicle market.

In light of the recent options history for NIO, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

NIO's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 59,598,851, with NIO's price up by 3.55%, positioned at $4.08. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 6 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

