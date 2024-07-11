Spotlight on Nike: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Nike.

Looking at options history for Nike (NYSE:NKE) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $149,550 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $308,336.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $80.0 for Nike over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Nike options trades today is 6013.86 with a total volume of 5,769.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Nike's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

Nike Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $6.3 $6.2 $6.25 $75.00 $118.7K 8.9K 60 NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $1.27 $1.24 $1.25 $73.00 $49.8K 4.1K 744 NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.45 $2.4 $2.4 $80.00 $48.0K 13.1K 1.1K NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.38 $2.34 $2.34 $80.00 $46.8K 13.1K 1.5K NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $17.3 $16.5 $16.81 $70.00 $45.3K 627 2

About Nike

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Nike, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Nike's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 2,512,510, the price of NKE is up by 1.08%, reaching $73.32. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

