Spotlight on NICE: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on NICE.

Looking at options history for NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $95,050 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $305,760.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $175.0 to $210.0 for NICE during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NICE's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NICE's whale trades within a strike price range from $175.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

NICE Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NICE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $10.6 $10.0 $10.4 $175.00 $52.0K 243 97 NICE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.4 $3.6 $4.4 $210.00 $44.0K 4.6K 700 NICE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $4.6 $4.2 $4.4 $210.00 $44.0K 4.6K 400 NICE CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.6 $4.3 $4.4 $210.00 $44.0K 4.6K 300 NICE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $4.6 $4.2 $4.4 $210.00 $44.0K 4.6K 200

About NICE

Nice is an enterprise software company that serves the customer engagement and financial crime and compliance markets. The company provides data analytics-based solutions through both a cloud platform and on-premises infrastructure. Within customer engagement, Nice's CXone platform delivers solutions focused on contact center software and workforce engagement management, or WEM. Contact center offerings include solutions for digital self-service, customer journey and experience optimization, and compliance. WEM products optimize call center efficiency, leveraging data and AI analytics for call volume forecasting and agent scheduling. Within financial crime and compliance, Nice offers risk and investigation management, fraud prevention, anti-money laundering, and compliance solutions.

Where Is NICE Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 463,951, the price of NICE is down by -0.01%, reaching $180.57. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 79 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About NICE

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $247.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on NICE with a target price of $260. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on NICE with a target price of $225. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for NICE, targeting a price of $225. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $250. An analyst from Northland Capital Markets persists with their Outperform rating on NICE, maintaining a target price of $275.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for NICE with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

