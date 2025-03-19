Spotlight on NextEra Energy: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on NextEra Energy.

Looking at options history for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $300,085 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $87,950.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $75.0 for NextEra Energy, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for NextEra Energy's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across NextEra Energy's significant trades, within a strike price range of $70.0 to $75.0, over the past month.

NextEra Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.92 $1.8 $1.92 $70.00 $96.0K 5.6K 528 NEE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $6.5 $6.4 $6.5 $72.50 $53.3K 876 83 NEE PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.97 $1.83 $1.92 $70.00 $51.6K 5.6K 760 NEE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $7.9 $7.8 $7.9 $75.00 $45.8K 36 58 NEE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.92 $1.82 $1.92 $70.00 $44.5K 5.6K 760

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, is the largest rate-regulated utility in Florida. The utility distributes power to nearly 6 million customer accounts in Florida and owns 34 gigawatts of generation. FP&L contributes roughly 70% of NextEra's consolidated operating earnings. NextEra Energy Resources, the renewable energy segment, generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada with more than 34 GW of generation capacity, including natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar.

Present Market Standing of NextEra Energy With a trading volume of 2,398,309, the price of NEE is down by -0.43%, reaching $70.39. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 34 days from now. Expert Opinions on NextEra Energy

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $91.0.

