Spotlight on NextEra Energy: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NEE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for NextEra Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 26% bullish and 68%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,041,295, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $746,332.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $67.5 to $87.5 for NextEra Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NextEra Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NextEra Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $67.5 to $87.5 in the last 30 days.

NextEra Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEE PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.41 $0.34 $0.36 $70.00 $360.0K 18.6K 10.0K NEE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.1 $3.0 $3.0 $75.00 $270.0K 9.3K 900 NEE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $8.6 $8.5 $8.6 $87.50 $151.3K 156 177 NEE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.0 $1.93 $1.93 $80.00 $101.4K 41.4K 1.7K NEE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.02 $1.92 $1.92 $80.00 $96.9K 41.4K 736

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, is the largest rate-regulated utility in Florida. The utility distributes power to nearly 6 million customer accounts in Florida and owns 34 gigawatts of generation. FP&L contributes roughly 70% of NextEra's consolidated operating earnings. NextEra Energy Resources, the renewable energy segment, generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada with more than 34 GW of generation capacity, including natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar.

In light of the recent options history for NextEra Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is NextEra Energy Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 9,776,569, the NEE's price is down by -0.72%, now at $79.93. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 49 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for NextEra Energy

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $87.6.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for NextEra Energy, targeting a price of $102. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on NextEra Energy with a target price of $81. An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Outperform rating on NextEra Energy, maintaining a target price of $92. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for NextEra Energy, targeting a price of $76. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on NextEra Energy, maintaining a target price of $87.

