Spotlight on Netflix: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Netflix. Our analysis of options history for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) revealed 93 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $516,789, and 83 were calls, valued at $6,209,128.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $1110.0 for Netflix over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Netflix's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Netflix's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $1110.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Netflix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $786.8 $779.0 $782.88 $10.00 $234.8K 46 44 NFLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $786.6 $779.0 $782.68 $10.00 $234.8K 46 38 NFLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $786.7 $779.0 $782.83 $10.00 $156.5K 46 46 NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $170.25 $169.35 $170.25 $945.00 $153.1K 18 14 NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $4.1 $3.15 $3.86 $790.00 $138.6K 1.0K 820

About Netflix

Netflix's relatively simple business model involves only one business, its streaming service. It has the biggest television entertainment subscriber base in both the United States and the collective international market, with more than 280 million subscribers globally. Netflix has exposure to nearly the entire global population outside of China. The firm has traditionally avoided live programming or sports content, instead focusing on on-demand access to episodic television, movies, and documentaries. The firm recently began introducing ad-supported subscription plans, giving the firm exposure to the advertising market in addition to the subscription fees that have historically accounted for nearly all its revenue.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Netflix, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Netflix With a trading volume of 1,222,818, the price of NFLX is down by -0.41%, reaching $793.29. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 74 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Netflix

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $764.0.

An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $785. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Hold rating for Netflix, targeting a price of $760. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Neutral rating on Netflix with a target price of $680. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Netflix, targeting a price of $800. * An analyst from Macquarie persists with their Outperform rating on Netflix, maintaining a target price of $795.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

