Spotlight on NetEase: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NTES, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for NetEase.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $650,095, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $224,380.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $75.0 to $105.0 for NetEase over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for NetEase's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across NetEase's significant trades, within a strike price range of $75.0 to $105.0, over the past month.

NetEase Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NTES PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.6 $5.3 $5.6 $80.00 $391.9K 2.2K 0 NTES PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.05 $1.95 $1.95 $80.00 $119.1K 1.2K 611 NTES CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.25 $1.05 $1.06 $105.00 $106.0K 1.2K 1.0K NTES PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $10.5 $10.2 $10.3 $92.00 $101.9K 202 101 NTES CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $11.2 $7.4 $9.5 $85.00 $51.3K 0 116

About NetEase

NetEase, which started on an internet portal service in 1997, is a leading online services provider in China. Its key services include online/mobile games, cloud music, media, advertising, email, live streaming, online education, and e-commerce. The company develops and operates some of the China's most popular PC client and mobile games, and it partners with global leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang (a Microsoft subsidiary).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with NetEase, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of NetEase With a volume of 1,019,889, the price of NTES is down -0.51% at $81.67. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 80 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for NetEase

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $101.66666666666667.

An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NetEase, which currently sits at a price target of $120. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on NetEase, maintaining a target price of $82. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on NetEase with a target price of $103.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest NetEase options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.