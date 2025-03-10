Spotlight on Nebius Group: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NBIS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 49 uncommon options trades for Nebius Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $718,422, and 33 are calls, for a total amount of $2,550,641.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $15.0 and $75.0 for Nebius Group, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nebius Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nebius Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Nebius Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NBIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.7 $4.1 $4.3 $45.00 $430.0K 11.7K 61 NBIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $11.6 $11.4 $11.6 $15.00 $350.3K 624 313 NBIS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $11.6 $11.5 $11.55 $35.00 $115.5K 4.6K 266 NBIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.8 $5.7 $5.7 $75.00 $114.0K 3.1K 405 NBIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.8 $5.2 $5.7 $75.00 $114.0K 3.1K 205

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group NV is a tech company. It is a European provider of infrastructure and services to AI builders globally. The group builds full-stack infrastructure to service the growth of the AI industry, including the scale of GPU clusters, cloud platforms, tools, and services for developers. It has R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.

In light of the recent options history for Nebius Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Nebius Group Standing Right Now? With a volume of 12,514,752, the price of NBIS is down -9.22% at $25.41. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 141 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Nebius Group

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $56.67.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from BWS Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Nebius Group, which currently sits at a price target of $60. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BWS Financial continues to hold a Buy rating for Nebius Group, targeting a price of $60. * In a cautious move, an analyst from DA Davidson downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $50.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Nebius Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.