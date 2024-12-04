Spotlight on Nano Nuclear Energy: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NNE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Nano Nuclear Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 70% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $37,000, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $717,649.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $35.0 for Nano Nuclear Energy during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Nano Nuclear Energy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Nano Nuclear Energy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $25.0 to $35.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Nano Nuclear Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NNE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.4 $3.3 $3.3 $25.00 $202.6K 1.8K 2.1K NNE CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $6.8 $6.3 $6.6 $25.00 $198.0K 1.0K 523 NNE CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $6.6 $6.3 $6.6 $25.00 $66.0K 1.0K 219 NNE CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $6.6 $6.3 $6.6 $25.00 $66.0K 1.0K 119 NNE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.8 $5.5 $5.5 $25.00 $55.0K 27 200

About Nano Nuclear Energy

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc is an early-stage nuclear energy company developing smaller, cheaper, and safer advanced portable clean energy solutions. It is focused on four business lines as part of development: Micro Nuclear Reactor Business is developing the next-generation nuclear microreactors, in particular ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure salt coolant reactor. Fuel Fabrication Business, Fuel Transportation Business and Nuclear Consultation Services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Nano Nuclear Energy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Nano Nuclear Energy With a trading volume of 6,156,946, the price of NNE is down by -1.22%, reaching $26.3. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 13 days from now. Expert Opinions on Nano Nuclear Energy

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $58.0.

* An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $50. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Nano Nuclear Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $66.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Nano Nuclear Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

