Spotlight on Morgan Stanley: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Morgan Stanley.

Looking at options history for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) we detected 23 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 26% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $332,437 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $1,219,604.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $95.0 to $185.0 for Morgan Stanley during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Morgan Stanley's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Morgan Stanley's significant trades, within a strike price range of $95.0 to $185.0, over the past month.

Morgan Stanley Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.5 $3.4 $3.4 $140.00 $340.0K 3.8K 1.0K MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $6.85 $5.15 $6.85 $185.00 $136.8K 0 200 MS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $6.25 $6.2 $6.2 $130.00 $125.2K 6.4K 293 MS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $14.9 $14.6 $14.75 $140.00 $103.2K 224 75 MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $18.1 $18.1 $18.1 $115.00 $85.0K 7.3K 47

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank whose history, through its legacy firms, can be traced back to 1924. The company has institutional securities, wealth management, and investment management segments with approximately 45% of net revenue from its institutional securities business, 45% from wealth management, and 10% from investment management. About 30% of its total revenue is from outside the Americas. The company had over $5 trillion of client assets as well as around 80,000 employees at the end of 2023.

In light of the recent options history for Morgan Stanley, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Morgan Stanley Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 3,092,834, with MS's price up by 0.76%, positioned at $133.44. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 62 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Morgan Stanley

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $128.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Morgan Stanley, which currently sits at a price target of $121. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Morgan Stanley, maintaining a target price of $135. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Morgan Stanley, maintaining a target price of $135. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Underweight rating for Morgan Stanley, targeting a price of $107. * An analyst from Wells Fargo upgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $142.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Morgan Stanley, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

