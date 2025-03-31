Spotlight on Monolithic Power Systems: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Monolithic Power Systems.

Looking at options history for Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 77% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 11% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $787,750 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $103,910.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $550.0 to $600.0 for Monolithic Power Systems over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Monolithic Power Systems stands at 25.75, with a total volume reaching 500.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Monolithic Power Systems, situated within the strike price corridor from $550.0 to $600.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Monolithic Power Systems 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPWR PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $46.1 $43.7 $43.9 $560.00 $302.9K 22 152 MPWR PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $46.1 $43.7 $44.0 $560.00 $167.2K 22 83 MPWR PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $43.8 $43.7 $43.8 $560.00 $131.4K 22 182 MPWR PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $46.1 $43.7 $44.2 $560.00 $97.2K 22 45 MPWR PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $46.1 $43.7 $44.5 $560.00 $48.9K 22 12

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems is an analog and mixed-signal chipmaker, specializing in power management solutions. The firm's mission is to reduce total energy consumption in end systems, and it serves the computing, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer end markets. MPS uses a fabless manufacturing model, partnering with third-party chip foundries to host its proprietary BCD process technology.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Monolithic Power Systems, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Monolithic Power Systems

Trading volume stands at 352,195, with MPWR's price down by -2.72%, positioned at $564.12.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 30 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $738.33.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Monolithic Power Systems, maintaining a target price of $665. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Oppenheimer lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $800. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Monolithic Power Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $750.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Monolithic Power Systems options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for MPWR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Mar 2025 Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral Neutral

