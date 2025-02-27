Spotlight on Monolithic Power Systems: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MPWR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Monolithic Power Systems.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 12% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $630,108, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $313,750.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $600.0 and $690.0 for Monolithic Power Systems, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Monolithic Power Systems's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Monolithic Power Systems's significant trades, within a strike price range of $600.0 to $690.0, over the past month.

Monolithic Power Systems Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPWR CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $33.0 $28.0 $28.0 $660.00 $280.0K 193 100 MPWR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $84.8 $82.1 $83.68 $690.00 $183.8K 600 22 MPWR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $84.3 $82.1 $83.23 $690.00 $183.6K 600 69 MPWR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $83.7 $82.1 $82.92 $690.00 $124.5K 600 100 MPWR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $85.0 $82.1 $82.92 $690.00 $66.2K 600 76

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems is an analog and mixed-signal chipmaker, specializing in power management solutions. The firm's mission is to reduce total energy consumption in end systems, and it serves the computing, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer end markets. MPS uses a fabless manufacturing model, partnering with third-party chip foundries to host its proprietary BCD process technology.

Current Position of Monolithic Power Systems With a trading volume of 139,239, the price of MPWR is down by -3.12%, reaching $650.64. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now. What The Experts Say On Monolithic Power Systems

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $798.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Neutral rating for Monolithic Power Systems, targeting a price of $800. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Monolithic Power Systems, targeting a price of $710. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Monolithic Power Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $800. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Neutral rating on Monolithic Power Systems with a target price of $880. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Monolithic Power Systems with a target price of $800.

