Spotlight on MongoDB: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on MongoDB. Our analysis of options history for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $154,910, and 7 were calls, valued at $627,166.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $230.0 to $350.0 for MongoDB over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for MongoDB's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across MongoDB's significant trades, within a strike price range of $230.0 to $350.0, over the past month.

MongoDB 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $69.85 $62.25 $65.0 $280.00 $325.0K 11 0 MDB PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $17.0 $16.5 $17.0 $260.00 $76.5K 163 50 MDB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $16.25 $14.85 $15.3 $320.00 $73.4K 576 72 MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $66.35 $65.65 $66.35 $230.00 $53.0K 455 16 MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $63.9 $61.9 $63.9 $230.00 $51.1K 455 8

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a document-oriented database with nearly 33,000 paying customers and well past 1.5 million free users. MongoDB provides both licenses as well as subscriptions as a service for its NoSQL database. MongoDB's database is compatible with all major programming languages and is capable of being deployed for a variety of use cases.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with MongoDB, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

MongoDB's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 358,475, the price of MDB is down by -0.59%, reaching $288.32. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 22 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest MongoDB options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

