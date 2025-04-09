Spotlight on Moderna: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Moderna.

Looking at options history for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $807,112 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $184,377.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $17.5 to $35.0 for Moderna over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Moderna's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Moderna's whale activity within a strike price range from $17.5 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Moderna Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $11.4 $11.15 $11.4 $35.00 $262.2K 4.0K 235 MRNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $4.35 $4.3 $4.3 $17.50 $107.5K 275 250 MRNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $4.3 $4.1 $4.22 $17.50 $101.2K 2.6K 0 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.85 $4.75 $4.85 $22.50 $97.4K 1.8K 260 MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $3.9 $3.8 $3.9 $30.00 $73.3K 697 192

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its covid vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 40 mRNA development candidates in clinical development as of September 2024. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Moderna, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Moderna's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 2,241,618, with MRNA's price down by -0.14%, positioned at $24.61.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 22 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Moderna

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $35.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Moderna with a target price of $32. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Underweight rating for Moderna, targeting a price of $33. * An analyst from Citigroup has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $40.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Moderna, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for MRNA

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Mar 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Underweight Underweight Mar 2025 Citigroup Initiates Coverage On Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for MRNA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.