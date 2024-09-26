Spotlight on Mobileye Global: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Mobileye Global.

Looking at options history for Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $395,835 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $235,730.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $12.0 and $15.0 for Mobileye Global, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Mobileye Global stands at 8788.83, with a total volume reaching 17,840.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Mobileye Global, situated within the strike price corridor from $12.0 to $15.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Mobileye Global Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MBLY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.7 $1.65 $1.65 $12.00 $247.3K 37.7K 2 MBLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $2.55 $2.5 $2.51 $15.00 $61.4K 4.4K 507 MBLY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $1.7 $1.6 $1.65 $12.00 $49.5K 37.7K 2.9K MBLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.7 $1.55 $1.65 $12.00 $49.5K 37.7K 2.6K MBLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.7 $1.55 $1.65 $12.00 $49.5K 37.7K 1.8K

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of ADAS and autonomous driving technologies and solutions. It is building a portfolio of end-to-end ADAS and autonomous driving solutions to provide the capabilities needed for the future of autonomous driving, leveraging a comprehensive suite of purpose-built software and hardware technologies. Mobileye is the Company's only reportable operating segment. Its solutions comprise Driver Assist, Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, Mobileye SuperVision Lite, Mobileye SuperVision, Mobileye Chauffeur, Mobileye Drive, Self-Driving System & Vehicles. It also provides data services to Expedite Maintenance Operations with AI-Powered Road Survey Technology.

Current Position of Mobileye Global Currently trading with a volume of 9,031,411, the MBLY's price is up by 5.85%, now at $13.2. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 28 days. Expert Opinions on Mobileye Global

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $15.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Deutsche Bank lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $15.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

