Spotlight on MicroStrategy: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on MicroStrategy. Our analysis of options history for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) revealed 57 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 43% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $432,206, and 48 were calls, valued at $3,455,949.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $800.0 to $3800.0 for MicroStrategy over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in MicroStrategy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to MicroStrategy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $800.0 to $3800.0 over the preceding 30 days.

MicroStrategy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $351.3 $338.65 $345.05 $1500.00 $241.5K 595 15 MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/26/24 $30.5 $29.65 $29.83 $2000.00 $207.7K 1.2K 699 MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/02/24 $70.0 $65.0 $70.0 $2000.00 $140.0K 809 77 MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $596.9 $580.2 $580.2 $1640.00 $116.0K 43 0 MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $121.6 $109.05 $115.0 $2000.00 $115.0K 1.0K 26

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management. The company's reportable operating segment is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services.

In light of the recent options history for MicroStrategy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is MicroStrategy Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 305,500, the price of MSTR is down by -0.66%, reaching $1766.8. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 10 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About MicroStrategy

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1830.5.

An analyst from Maxim Group downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $1835. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for MicroStrategy, targeting a price of $1826.

