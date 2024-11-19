Spotlight on Micron Technology: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 29 extraordinary options activities for Micron Technology. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 58% bearish. Among these notable options, 16 are puts, totaling $704,174, and 13 are calls, amounting to $1,091,842.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $105.0 for Micron Technology during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Micron Technology's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Micron Technology's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $105.0, over the past month.

Micron Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.45 $15.3 $15.45 $85.00 $309.0K 8.4K 229 MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.0 $4.9 $4.92 $105.00 $255.4K 8.2K 603 MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $7.45 $7.45 $7.45 $95.00 $124.5K 2.0K 214 MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $7.35 $7.3 $7.35 $100.00 $86.7K 11.3K 129 MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $11.5 $11.45 $11.5 $100.00 $75.9K 5.2K 124

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

In light of the recent options history for Micron Technology, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Micron Technology Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 3,754,244, with MU's price down by -0.38%, positioned at $97.14. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 29 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Micron Technology with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.