Spotlight on Meta Platforms: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Meta Platforms. Our analysis of options history for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) revealed 44 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 31% of traders were bullish, while 52% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 23 were puts, with a value of $1,205,081, and 21 were calls, valued at $2,327,839.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $705.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Meta Platforms's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Meta Platforms's significant trades, within a strike price range of $300.0 to $705.0, over the past month.

Meta Platforms Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $4.8 $4.7 $4.8 $600.00 $884.6K 5.8K 5.2K META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $2.39 $2.29 $2.36 $590.00 $249.7K 6.8K 4.0K META PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $2.26 $2.19 $2.19 $585.00 $181.4K 506 8.7K META CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $320.15 $320.1 $320.1 $300.00 $160.0K 258 0 META PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/04/24 $2.74 $2.71 $2.74 $585.00 $155.0K 506 14.3K

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Meta Platforms, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 2,522,731, the price of META is up by 0.31%, reaching $584.58. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 26 days from now. Expert Opinions on Meta Platforms

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $706.6.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $652. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $630. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $811. * An analyst from Pivotal Research has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $780. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $660.

