Spotlight on Merck & Co: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $65.0 to $100.0 for Merck & Co over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Merck & Co's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Merck & Co's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Merck & Co Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $7.2 $7.05 $7.05 $70.00 $352.5K 811 501 MRK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $9.15 $9.05 $9.05 $80.00 $135.7K 2.3K 259 MRK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/27 $27.3 $26.5 $27.04 $100.00 $108.1K 116 41 MRK CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/23/25 $2.79 $2.71 $2.79 $76.00 $97.6K 1.0K 399 MRK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $10.0 $9.9 $9.95 $80.00 $89.5K 2.0K 216

About Merck & Co

Merck makes pharmaceutical products to treat several conditions in a number of therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic disease, cancer, and infections. Within cancer, the firm's immuno-oncology platform is growing as a major contributor to overall sales. The company also has a substantial vaccine business, with treatments to prevent pediatric diseases as well as human papillomavirus, or HPV. Additionally, Merck sells animal health-related drugs. From a geographical perspective, just under half of the company's sales are generated in the United States.

Present Market Standing of Merck & Co

With a volume of 10,575,757, the price of MRK is up 0.86% at $77.89.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Merck & Co

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $84.5.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $85. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citigroup lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $84.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Merck & Co, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for MRK

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Citigroup Downgrades Buy Neutral Apr 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage On Neutral Apr 2025 Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Buy

