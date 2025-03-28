Spotlight on MercadoLibre: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on MercadoLibre. Our analysis of options history for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) revealed 30 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 56% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 15 were puts, with a value of $952,123, and 15 were calls, valued at $2,148,949.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $1320.0 and $2500.0 for MercadoLibre, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MercadoLibre's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MercadoLibre's whale activity within a strike price range from $1320.0 to $2500.0 in the last 30 days.

MercadoLibre Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $528.0 $510.0 $516.0 $2000.00 $1.5M 92 30 MELI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $93.8 $84.4 $90.0 $2100.00 $243.0K 91 29 MELI PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $126.8 $117.5 $120.2 $2000.00 $192.3K 117 16 MELI PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/28/25 $18.4 $9.6 $9.6 $2050.00 $134.4K 212 170 MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/28/25 $772.8 $758.6 $772.8 $1320.00 $77.2K 0 0

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions when last reported. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with MercadoLibre, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is MercadoLibre Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 170,672, the price of MELI is down -2.16% at $2050.6.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About MercadoLibre

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $2750.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on MercadoLibre, maintaining a target price of $2750.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

Latest Ratings for MELI

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral Feb 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight Overweight

