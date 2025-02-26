Spotlight on Match Group: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MTCH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Match Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 75% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $107,580, and 5 are calls, amounting to $247,280.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $32.5 for Match Group during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Match Group stands at 1003.25, with a total volume reaching 1,272.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Match Group, situated within the strike price corridor from $30.0 to $32.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Match Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MTCH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.45 $6.3 $6.3 $30.00 $92.6K 670 148 MTCH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.45 $6.3 $6.3 $30.00 $51.6K 670 230 MTCH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $4.25 $4.15 $4.25 $32.50 $40.3K 1.4K 72 MTCH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.3 $3.2 $3.3 $32.50 $39.6K 1.3K 219 MTCH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.3 $3.2 $3.3 $32.50 $36.6K 1.3K 340

About Match Group

Match Group is a provider of online dating products. The firm became public in 2015 and was more than 80% owned by IAC/InterActiveCorp until IAC spun it off in 2020. The company has a vast portfolio of different online dating service providers, including Tinder, Hinge, BLK, Chispa, Match.com, OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, and Meetic. Match Group has more than 45 brands of online dating sites and/or apps, from which it generates user fee revenue (95%) and advertising revenue (5%).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Match Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Match Group Currently trading with a volume of 1,906,045, the MTCH's price is up by 1.77%, now at $33.05. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Match Group

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $38.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Match Group with a target price of $52. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Match Group, maintaining a target price of $33. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group downgraded its action to In-Line with a price target of $35. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Hold rating on Match Group, maintaining a target price of $35.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Match Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

