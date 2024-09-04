Spotlight on Marvell Tech: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Marvell Tech.

Looking at options history for Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL) we detected 22 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $3,240,444 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $612,685.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $47.5 to $86.0 for Marvell Tech over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Marvell Tech's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Marvell Tech's significant trades, within a strike price range of $47.5 to $86.0, over the past month.

Marvell Tech Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.25 $10.85 $11.24 $72.50 $2.2M 657 2.0K MRVL PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.25 $3.15 $3.25 $62.50 $455.0K 622 1.4K MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.05 $11.2 $12.05 $85.00 $161.4K 734 118 MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.1 $12.05 $12.1 $85.00 $140.3K 734 117 MRVL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.1 $4.0 $4.0 $47.50 $112.0K 274 17

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Marvell Tech, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Marvell Tech's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 7,924,540, the MRVL's price is down by -1.54%, now at $68.94. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 86 days. Expert Opinions on Marvell Tech

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $103.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Marvell Tech, targeting a price of $120. An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Marvell Tech, maintaining a target price of $100. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on Marvell Tech with a target price of $115. An analyst from Roth MKM persists with their Buy rating on Marvell Tech, maintaining a target price of $95. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $85.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Marvell Tech options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

