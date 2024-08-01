Spotlight on Marathon Digital Holdings: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Marathon Digital Holdings.

Looking at options history for Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $261,158 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $410,768.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $40.0 for Marathon Digital Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marathon Digital Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marathon Digital Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $2.85 $2.62 $2.66 $20.00 $111.9K 7.1K 607 MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/09/24 $0.52 $0.51 $0.51 $21.50 $82.6K 2.6K 270 MARA PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $2.84 $2.64 $2.68 $20.00 $74.7K 7.1K 886 MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.45 $5.4 $5.45 $40.00 $54.5K 1.7K 165 MARA PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/23/24 $3.1 $3.05 $3.05 $21.00 $48.8K 377 170

About Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company currently operates in the Digital Currency Blockchain segment. The Crypto-currency Machines are located in the United States.

Where Is Marathon Digital Holdings Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 13,944,809, the price of MARA is down by -4.25%, reaching $18.84. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now. What The Experts Say On Marathon Digital Holdings

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $20.0.

An analyst from B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Marathon Digital Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $20.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

