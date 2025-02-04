Spotlight on MARA Holdings: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MARA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 24 extraordinary options activities for MARA Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $986,239, and 15 are calls, amounting to $620,797.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.0 to $50.0 for MARA Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for MARA Holdings options trades today is 3803.9 with a total volume of 9,652.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for MARA Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

MARA Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $4.25 $4.1 $4.17 $15.00 $458.7K 8.5K 1.1K MARA PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $33.15 $32.3 $33.15 $50.00 $265.2K 361 80 MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.85 $5.8 $5.83 $20.00 $116.6K 16.5K 208 MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $13.4 $12.0 $12.85 $5.00 $75.8K 96 59 MARA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/07/25 $0.27 $0.26 $0.27 $19.00 $56.6K 11.0K 2.7K

About MARA Holdings

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding MARA Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is MARA Holdings Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 9,360,535, the price of MARA is down by -1.14%, reaching $17.75. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 22 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for MARA Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

