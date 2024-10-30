Spotlight on MARA Holdings: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MARA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for MARA Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 64%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $51,600, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $535,007.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $14.0 and $50.0 for MARA Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MARA Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MARA Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $14.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

MARA Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.1 $3.0 $3.01 $30.00 $89.9K 1.7K 312 MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $4.5 $4.4 $4.4 $32.00 $53.2K 1.9K 1 MARA PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/06/24 $1.92 $1.72 $1.72 $17.00 $51.6K 344 300 MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.69 $1.94 $2.5 $17.50 $50.0K 553 200 MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.74 $0.7 $0.74 $30.00 $48.1K 9.6K 673

About MARA Holdings

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value.

In light of the recent options history for MARA Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is MARA Holdings Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 5,580,857, the price of MARA is down by -4.91%, reaching $18.01. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 12 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for MARA Holdings

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $24.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $21. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $27.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest MARA Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.