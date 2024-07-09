Spotlight on Lululemon Athletica: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Lululemon Athletica. Our analysis of options history for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) revealed 30 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 60% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $226,238, and 25 were calls, valued at $1,259,548.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $560.0 for Lululemon Athletica over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lululemon Athletica's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lululemon Athletica's whale activity within a strike price range from $230.0 to $560.0 in the last 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $20.55 $20.35 $20.55 $290.00 $102.7K 109 11 LULU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $20.1 $19.65 $19.9 $300.00 $99.4K 414 0 LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $13.45 $12.0 $13.5 $310.00 $94.3K 408 1 LULU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $28.0 $27.95 $28.0 $300.00 $81.2K 263 24 LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $18.7 $18.6 $18.7 $300.00 $78.2K 414 138

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Current Position of Lululemon Athletica Currently trading with a volume of 1,441,521, the LULU's price is down by -1.09%, now at $290.81. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 51 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Lululemon Athletica

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $413.5.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Lululemon Athletica with a target price of $470. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Deutsche Bank lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $357.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lululemon Athletica, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.