Spotlight on Lucid Gr: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LCID usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Lucid Gr. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 62% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $218,538, and 3 are calls, amounting to $205,230.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $2.0 to $4.0 for Lucid Gr during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Lucid Gr's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Lucid Gr's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $2.0 to $4.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Lucid Gr Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LCID CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $0.61 $0.55 $0.62 $3.00 $133.3K 1.8K 2.9K LCID PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.0 $0.47 $0.9 $2.50 $81.0K 5.7K 0 LCID PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.5 $1.11 $1.12 $3.00 $44.9K 2.6K 501 LCID CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.2 $1.02 $1.18 $2.00 $41.9K 4.4K 30 LCID PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.84 $0.8 $0.8 $3.50 $40.1K 13.4K 3

About Lucid Gr

Lucid Group Inc is a technology and automotive company. It develops the next generation of electric vehicle (EV) technologies. It is a vertically integrated company that designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems in-house using our own equipment and factory.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Lucid Gr, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Lucid Gr Currently trading with a volume of 47,107,536, the LCID's price is down by -13.11%, now at $2.85. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 21 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Lucid Gr

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $3.75.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $4. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Lucid Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $3. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $4. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $4.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lucid Gr options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

