Spotlight on Lockheed Martin: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LMT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Lockheed Martin.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $39,000, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $2,204,930.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $520.0 and $600.0 for Lockheed Martin, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lockheed Martin options trades today is 301.27 with a total volume of 916.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lockheed Martin's big money trades within a strike price range of $520.0 to $600.0 over the last 30 days.

Lockheed Martin Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $57.4 $54.1 $56.35 $525.00 $1.6M 1 300 LMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $31.4 $30.8 $30.8 $570.00 $138.6K 560 100 LMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $15.2 $15.0 $15.2 $570.00 $60.8K 284 45 LMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $10.5 $10.0 $10.0 $577.50 $50.0K 6 57 LMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $8.3 $7.8 $7.8 $577.50 $39.0K 2 53

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is the world's largest defense contractor and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since it won the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2001. Lockheed's largest segment is aeronautics, which derives upward of two-thirds of its revenue from the F-35. Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary and mission systems, mainly encompassing the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Lockheed Martin, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Lockheed Martin Currently trading with a volume of 701,991, the LMT's price is down by -0.32%, now at $578.63. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 21 days. What The Experts Say On Lockheed Martin

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $635.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Lockheed Martin, targeting a price of $635.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Lockheed Martin with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

