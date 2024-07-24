Spotlight on Lockheed Martin: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LMT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Lockheed Martin. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 62% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $227,746, and 11 are calls, amounting to $589,398.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $470.0 to $550.0 for Lockheed Martin over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lockheed Martin options trades today is 229.3 with a total volume of 3,951.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lockheed Martin's big money trades within a strike price range of $470.0 to $550.0 over the last 30 days.

Lockheed Martin Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $35.6 $33.1 $34.1 $500.00 $132.9K 533 85 LMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $35.6 $33.7 $34.0 $500.00 $98.6K 533 192 LMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $9.3 $8.0 $8.2 $510.00 $81.9K 0 100 LMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $62.5 $60.0 $60.0 $470.00 $60.0K 44 11 LMT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $42.1 $40.0 $41.04 $480.00 $49.2K 1.0K 15

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is the world's largest defense contractor and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since it won the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2001. Lockheed's largest segment is aeronautics, which derives upward of two-thirds of its revenue from the F-35. Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary and mission systems, mainly encompassing the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Lockheed Martin, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Lockheed Martin Trading volume stands at 1,013,421, with LMT's price up by 2.23%, positioned at $512.48. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 83 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Lockheed Martin

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $533.6.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Hold rating on Lockheed Martin with a target price of $540. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for Lockheed Martin, targeting a price of $500. An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Lockheed Martin, maintaining a target price of $525. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Lockheed Martin with a target price of $565. An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Lockheed Martin, maintaining a target price of $538.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Lockheed Martin with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

