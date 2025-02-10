Spotlight on Lam Research: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Lam Research. Our analysis of options history for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) revealed 25 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 24% of traders were bullish, while 56% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $273,151, and 20 were calls, valued at $2,552,444.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $100.0 for Lam Research, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lam Research's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lam Research's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Lam Research Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $15.4 $15.35 $15.35 $70.00 $765.9K 602 500 LRCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.75 $13.7 $13.75 $75.00 $618.9K 1.5K 451 LRCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $9.5 $9.35 $9.35 $86.00 $240.2K 121 258 LRCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $14.6 $14.45 $14.45 $100.00 $144.5K 964 100 LRCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $13.2 $13.05 $13.05 $75.00 $126.5K 1.1K 0

About Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers in the world. It specializes in deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

In light of the recent options history for Lam Research, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Lam Research With a volume of 4,427,834, the price of LRCX is up 1.34% at $83.43. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days. What The Experts Say On Lam Research

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $89.0.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $100. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Keybanc upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $95. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Lam Research, maintaining a target price of $75. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Lam Research with a target price of $85. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $90.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

