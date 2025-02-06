Spotlight on Lam Research: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LRCX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Lam Research. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 62% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $252,236, and 5 are calls, amounting to $306,221.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $35.0 to $110.0 for Lam Research during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lam Research's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lam Research's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Lam Research Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.6 $3.4 $3.6 $106.00 $126.3K 92 351 LRCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.95 $3.75 $3.95 $68.00 $105.4K 251 267 LRCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.3 $4.15 $4.3 $64.00 $89.8K 302 209 LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.0 $4.8 $5.0 $110.00 $62.5K 1.3K 125 LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.25 $3.05 $3.25 $108.00 $59.4K 36 183

About Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers in the world. It specializes in deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Lam Research, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Lam Research Currently trading with a volume of 1,095,617, the LRCX's price is down by -0.05%, now at $81.9. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Lam Research with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.