Spotlight on Lam Research: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lam Research.

Looking at options history for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) we detected 20 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $839,807 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $435,145.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $99.0 for Lam Research, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lam Research's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lam Research's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $99.0 in the last 30 days.

Lam Research Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $8.8 $8.75 $8.75 $88.50 $163.6K 0 202 LRCX PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.3 $2.9 $3.84 $80.00 $145.9K 1.9K 456 LRCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $9.65 $9.55 $9.65 $90.50 $114.8K 9 120 LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $7.4 $7.3 $7.4 $78.50 $89.5K 90 234 LRCX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $2.68 $1.5 $2.09 $75.00 $79.4K 629 380

About Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers in the world. It specializes in deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Lam Research, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Lam Research With a volume of 2,458,028, the price of LRCX is down -0.42% at $82.52. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Lam Research

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $950.8.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Lam Research, targeting a price of $880. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $774. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Lam Research with a target price of $950. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Lam Research with a target price of $1150. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $1000.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Lam Research with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

