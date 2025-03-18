Spotlight on Kohl's: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Kohl's (NYSE:KSS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KSS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Kohl's.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $2,520,383, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $105,300.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $22.5 for Kohl's over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Kohl's's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Kohl's's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $22.5 in the last 30 days.

Kohl's 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KSS PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $4.3 $4.05 $4.2 $12.50 $1.6M 7.1K 3.9K KSS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $14.25 $14.2 $14.25 $22.50 $163.8K 208 200 KSS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.2 $3.5 $4.0 $5.00 $80.0K 202 200 KSS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $0.8 $0.77 $0.77 $7.50 $66.8K 6.1K 1.4K KSS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.32 $2.26 $2.32 $10.00 $62.7K 4.7K 3.5K

About Kohl's

Kohl's operates about 1,178 department stores in 49 states that sell moderately priced private-label and national brand clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home furnishings. Most of these stores are in strip centers. Kohl's also operates a large digital sales business. Women's apparel is Kohl's largest category, having generated 26% of its 2023 sales. The retailer, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, opened its first department store in 1962.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Kohl's, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Kohl's Standing Right Now? With a volume of 3,498,332, the price of KSS is down -1.99% at $8.38. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Kohl's

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $9.85.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Underweight rating on Kohl's, maintaining a target price of $9. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Kohl's, which currently sits at a price target of $13. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Kohl's, which currently sits at a price target of $11. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Sell rating for Kohl's, targeting a price of $11. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Sell rating for Kohl's, targeting a price of $5.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Kohl's with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.