Spotlight on KKR: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on KKR.

Looking at options history for KKR (NYSE:KKR) we detected 29 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 51% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $717,168 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $2,107,526.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $175.0 for KKR over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for KKR options trades today is 263.25 with a total volume of 10,048.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for KKR's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $175.0 over the last 30 days.

KKR 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KKR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $15.6 $15.1 $15.6 $100.00 $310.7K 0 200 KKR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.4 $5.4 $5.4 $115.00 $298.1K 10 6 KKR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $27.2 $25.3 $27.16 $110.00 $257.6K 12 100 KKR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $24.9 $24.0 $24.8 $100.00 $248.0K 222 100 KKR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $16.7 $15.7 $16.25 $120.00 $203.1K 4 125

About KKR

KKR is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, with $624.4 billion in total managed assets, including $505.7 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of September 2024. The company has two core segments: asset management (which includes private markets-private equity, credit, infrastructure, energy, and real estate-and public markets-primarily credit and hedge/investment fund platforms) and insurance (following the firm's initial investment in, and then ultimate purchase of, Global Atlantic Financial Group, which is engaged in retirement/annuity and life insurance lines as well as reinsurance).

Present Market Standing of KKR Trading volume stands at 5,496,847, with KKR's price down by -1.46%, positioned at $114.44. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 54 days. What The Experts Say On KKR

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $156.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for KKR, targeting a price of $156.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

