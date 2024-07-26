Spotlight on Jumia Technologies: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Jumia Technologies.

Looking at options history for Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $249,650 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $406,890.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $2.0 to $14.0 for Jumia Technologies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Jumia Technologies options trades today is 609.33 with a total volume of 17,504.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Jumia Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $2.0 to $14.0 over the last 30 days.

Jumia Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JMIA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $3.7 $3.5 $3.6 $14.00 $180.0K 69 1.0K JMIA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $7.4 $5.4 $5.42 $8.00 $81.4K 1.1K 151 JMIA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/02/24 $1.65 $0.9 $1.29 $13.00 $62.0K 317 1.1K JMIA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $1.25 $0.9 $1.16 $13.00 $59.0K 317 619 JMIA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/02/24 $1.15 $1.15 $1.15 $13.50 $57.5K 838 2.1K

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG is the pan-African e-commerce platform. The company's platform consists of a marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers. Its logistics service enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and the company's payment service facilitates transactions among participants active on its platform in selected markets. Jumia generates revenue from Sales of goods, Commissions, Fulfillment, Value-added services, and Marketing & Advertising. Its geographical segments are West Africa, North Africa, East & South Africa, Europe, and United Arab Emirates. The firm generates majority of its revenue from the West Africa segment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Jumia Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Jumia Technologies Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 5,583,357, the price of JMIA is up by 8.06%, reaching $13.28. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 11 days from now. What The Experts Say On Jumia Technologies

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $14.0.

An analyst from Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $14.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Jumia Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

