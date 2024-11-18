Spotlight on JPMorgan Chase: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on JPMorgan Chase.

Looking at options history for JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) we detected 44 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,479,655 and 26, calls, for a total amount of $4,497,476.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $130.0 to $300.0 for JPMorgan Chase during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JPMorgan Chase's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JPMorgan Chase's whale activity within a strike price range from $130.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $57.25 $56.45 $57.6 $200.00 $2.8M 4.2K 502 JPM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.9 $7.65 $7.9 $200.00 $395.0K 5.5K 500 JPM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.1 $5.9 $6.1 $190.00 $305.0K 3.8K 500 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.25 $4.15 $4.15 $250.00 $207.5K 6.8K 1.1K JPM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $22.85 $22.6 $22.67 $225.00 $188.3K 2.5K 86

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4.1 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

Present Market Standing of JPMorgan Chase Trading volume stands at 4,827,830, with JPM's price down by -0.05%, positioned at $245.2. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 58 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for JPMorgan Chase

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $255.5.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for JPMorgan Chase, targeting a price of $241. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for JPMorgan Chase, targeting a price of $270.

Keep up with the latest options trades for JPMorgan Chase with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

