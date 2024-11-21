Spotlight on Johnson & Johnson: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in JNJ usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for Johnson & Johnson. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 47% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $347,775, and 12 are calls, amounting to $492,730.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $95.0 to $165.0 for Johnson & Johnson during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Johnson & Johnson's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Johnson & Johnson's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $95.0 to $165.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Johnson & Johnson Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $22.6 $22.25 $22.25 $135.00 $100.1K 121 1.0K JNJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $22.5 $21.75 $22.35 $135.00 $84.8K 121 1.0K JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.19 $1.9 $1.92 $165.00 $58.8K 1.2K 307 JNJ PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $9.7 $9.2 $9.2 $160.00 $45.9K 935 157 JNJ PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $9.2 $8.4 $9.2 $160.00 $45.9K 935 157

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: pharmaceutical and medical devices. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Johnson & Johnson, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Johnson & Johnson's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 2,352,484, the price of JNJ is up by 1.08%, reaching $154.77. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now. Expert Opinions on Johnson & Johnson

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $176.0.

* An analyst from Wolfe Research downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $190. * An analyst from Guggenheim persists with their Neutral rating on Johnson & Johnson, maintaining a target price of $162.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Johnson & Johnson with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

