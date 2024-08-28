Spotlight on Johnson & Johnson: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JNJ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Johnson & Johnson.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $132,809, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $187,230.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $75.0 to $250.0 for Johnson & Johnson over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Johnson & Johnson options trades today is 4817.12 with a total volume of 2,772.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Johnson & Johnson's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

Johnson & Johnson Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.29 $2.24 $2.25 $165.00 $56.4K 11.2K 523 JNJ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $8.85 $8.8 $8.85 $145.00 $53.1K 2.0K 0 JNJ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $4.3 $4.15 $4.25 $165.00 $49.7K 13.3K 251 JNJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $6.0 $5.9 $5.9 $160.00 $28.3K 10.7K 94 JNJ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.85 $8.65 $8.7 $170.00 $27.9K 83 32

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: pharmaceutical and medical devices. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Johnson & Johnson, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Johnson & Johnson Trading volume stands at 2,232,099, with JNJ's price up by 0.58%, positioned at $163.9. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 48 days. What The Experts Say On Johnson & Johnson

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $201.66666666666666.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $175. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $215. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $215.

