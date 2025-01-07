Spotlight on IonQ: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on IonQ.

Looking at options history for IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) we detected 36 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $1,659,766 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,159,912.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $75.0 for IonQ over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in IonQ's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to IonQ's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $75.0 over the preceding 30 days.

IonQ 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IONQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $21.0 $18.7 $19.7 $50.00 $392.0K 0 199 IONQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $15.0 $14.55 $15.0 $50.00 $300.0K 5.7K 240 IONQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $10.8 $10.65 $10.8 $55.00 $221.4K 72 206 IONQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $21.65 $19.7 $21.65 $55.00 $216.5K 0 200 IONQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $21.95 $21.0 $21.11 $55.00 $211.6K 0 100

About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems, and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

IonQ's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 8,186,097, with IONQ's price up by 0.24%, positioned at $51.2. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 50 days. What The Experts Say On IonQ

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $47.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from DA Davidson has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $50. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Craig-Hallum keeps a Buy rating on IonQ with a target price of $45.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for IonQ, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.