Spotlight on Intuitive Machines: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in LUNR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Intuitive Machines. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 38% bullish and 53% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $61,770, and 12 calls, totaling $962,870.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $21.0 for Intuitive Machines over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Intuitive Machines's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Intuitive Machines's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $21.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Intuitive Machines Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LUNR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $5.8 $5.7 $5.7 $20.00 $144.2K 3.3K 53 LUNR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.75 $5.7 $5.7 $20.00 $138.1K 3.3K 306 LUNR CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/28/25 $4.55 $4.25 $4.35 $20.00 $86.9K 1.0K 20 LUNR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.9 $5.7 $5.74 $20.00 $83.2K 3.3K 557 LUNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $4.1 $3.5 $4.1 $21.00 $81.9K 465 565

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Inc is a space exploration, infrastructure, and services company. It is a diversified space company focused on space exploration. It supplies space products and services to support sustained robotic and human exploration to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Its products and services are offered through its four business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Intuitive Machines, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Intuitive Machines's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 2,392,117, the LUNR's price is up by 0.25%, now at $19.77. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 27 days. Expert Opinions on Intuitive Machines

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $16.0.

