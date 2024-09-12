Spotlight on Intuitive Machines: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in LUNR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Intuitive Machines. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 70% bullish and 20% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $53,400, and 9 calls, totaling $488,000.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $1.0 to $15.0 for Intuitive Machines during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Intuitive Machines stands at 3026.75, with a total volume reaching 6,316.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Intuitive Machines, situated within the strike price corridor from $1.0 to $15.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Intuitive Machines Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LUNR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $5.1 $4.9 $5.0 $1.00 $100.0K 1.3K 1.0K LUNR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.1 $4.9 $4.9 $1.00 $98.0K 1.3K 1.2K LUNR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.1 $4.9 $4.9 $1.00 $98.0K 1.3K 403 LUNR PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/27/24 $1.85 $1.75 $1.78 $7.50 $53.4K 0 300 LUNR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.0 $4.9 $5.0 $1.00 $50.0K 1.3K 1.4K

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Inc is a space exploration, infrastructure, and services company. It is a diversified space company focused on space exploration. It supplies space products and services to support sustained robotic and human exploration to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Its products and services are offered through its four business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure.

Current Position of Intuitive Machines With a volume of 10,009,247, the price of LUNR is up 0.53% at $5.66. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Intuitive Machines

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $10.0.

An analyst from Roth MKM persists with their Buy rating on Intuitive Machines, maintaining a target price of $10. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $10. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $10. An analyst from Benchmark has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $10. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $10.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

