Spotlight on Intuit: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in INTU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 39 extraordinary options activities for Intuit. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 38% leaning bullish and 35% bearish. Among these notable options, 18 are puts, totaling $871,455, and 21 are calls, amounting to $1,347,324.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $670.0 to $900.0 for Intuit during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intuit options trades today is 86.47 with a total volume of 1,024.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intuit's big money trades within a strike price range of $670.0 to $900.0 over the last 30 days.

Intuit Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $75.1 $71.1 $75.0 $740.00 $375.0K 733 50 INTU PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $164.2 $161.8 $161.8 $900.00 $97.0K 0 6 INTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $108.0 $105.3 $108.0 $800.00 $86.4K 23 10 INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $115.3 $111.9 $115.3 $820.00 $80.7K 15 31 INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $124.4 $121.3 $124.4 $800.00 $74.6K 18 35

About Intuit

Intuit serves small and midsize businesses with accounting software QuickBooks and online marketing platform Mailchimp. The company also operates retail tax filing tool TurboTax, personal finance platform Credit Karma, and a suite of professional tax offerings for accountants. Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit enjoys a dominant market share for small business accounting and do-it-yourself tax filing in the US.

Intuit's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 300,971, the INTU's price is down by -0.81%, now at $781.23.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 51 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Intuit

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $880.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Intuit, targeting a price of $880.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for INTU

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

