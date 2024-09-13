Spotlight on Interactive Brokers Gr: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Interactive Brokers Gr (NASDAQ:IBKR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with IBKR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 options trades for Interactive Brokers Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $29,622, and 17, calls, for a total amount of $1,152,994.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $130.0 for Interactive Brokers Gr over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Interactive Brokers Gr's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Interactive Brokers Gr's whale trades within a strike price range from $90.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Interactive Brokers Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBKR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.1 $3.9 $3.9 $130.00 $156.0K 141 1.8K IBKR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $3.9 $3.5 $3.9 $130.00 $156.0K 141 1.4K IBKR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.2 $3.8 $3.9 $130.00 $155.2K 141 408 IBKR CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.1 $3.9 $3.9 $130.00 $133.3K 141 751 IBKR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $4.0 $3.7 $4.0 $130.00 $80.0K 141 2.0K

About Interactive Brokers Gr

Interactive Brokers is an online brokerage that generates trading commissions (around 31% of net revenue) from facilitating trading in a wide range of products, including equity, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds, mutual funds, and ETFs. Interactive Brokers also generates net interest income (about 64% of net revenue) from idle client cash and earns fees (about 6% of net revenue) from ancillary services. Principal trading and other miscellaneous activities are small (about 5% of net revenue). The firm derives about 70% of its net revenue from the U.S. and 30% from international markets.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Interactive Brokers Gr, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Interactive Brokers Gr Currently trading with a volume of 474,170, the IBKR's price is up by 4.02%, now at $128.57. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 32 days. What The Experts Say On Interactive Brokers Gr

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $155.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Interactive Brokers Gr with a target price of $155.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

