Spotlight on Intel: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with INTC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 43 uncommon options trades for Intel.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,243,332, and 29 are calls, for a total amount of $2,116,861.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $3.0 to $34.0 for Intel over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Intel's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Intel's significant trades, within a strike price range of $3.0 to $34.0, over the past month.

Intel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.24 $2.21 $2.21 $20.00 $353.7K 34.0K 5.7K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.81 $2.6 $2.6 $21.00 $348.4K 231 2.8K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.11 $1.08 $1.09 $19.00 $261.9K 22.7K 2.7K INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.3 $1.26 $1.26 $16.00 $252.0K 2.8K 2.0K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $6.75 $6.45 $6.75 $17.00 $135.0K 3.1K 215

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Intel, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Intel Currently trading with a volume of 30,586,069, the INTC's price is down by -0.23%, now at $19.34. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 79 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Intel with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

