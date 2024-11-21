Spotlight on IBM: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards IBM (NYSE:IBM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in IBM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for IBM. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 60% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $297,245, and 12 are calls, amounting to $890,977.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $290.0 for IBM, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of IBM stands at 3537.12, with a total volume reaching 4,514.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in IBM, situated within the strike price corridor from $200.0 to $290.0, throughout the last 30 days.

IBM Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.55 $5.45 $5.55 $220.00 $265.2K 6.2K 998 IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.7 $5.65 $5.7 $220.00 $243.3K 6.2K 349 IBM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $15.65 $15.5 $15.65 $225.00 $148.6K 203 8 IBM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.75 $11.9 $11.9 $230.00 $113.0K 380 100 IBM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.15 $1.11 $1.15 $290.00 $63.1K 1.6K 550

About IBM

IBM looks to be a part of every aspect of an enterprise's IT needs. The company primarily sells software, IT services, consulting, and hardware. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 350,000 people. The company has a robust roster of 80,000 business partners to service 5,200 clients, which includes 95% of all Fortune 500. While IBM is a B2B company, IBM's outward impact is substantial. For example, IBM manages 90% of all credit card transactions globally and is responsible for 50% of all wireless connections in the world.

Having examined the options trading patterns of IBM, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is IBM Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,687,689, with IBM's price up by 2.88%, positioned at $220.77. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 62 days. Expert Opinions on IBM

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $239.33333333333334.

* An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $250. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on IBM, which currently sits at a price target of $260. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on IBM, maintaining a target price of $208.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

