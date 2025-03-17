Spotlight on Humana: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Humana (NYSE:HUM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HUM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for Humana. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 29% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 11 are puts, totaling $1,294,783, and 6 are calls, amounting to $257,816.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $195.0 to $350.0 for Humana over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Humana options trades today is 621.09 with a total volume of 1,733.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Humana's big money trades within a strike price range of $195.0 to $350.0 over the last 30 days.

Humana Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/28/25 $9.6 $8.1 $8.75 $255.00 $437.5K 59 507 HUM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $37.1 $36.6 $36.98 $280.00 $287.2K 229 203 HUM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $37.0 $36.7 $36.88 $280.00 $162.4K 229 105 HUM PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $23.0 $22.5 $22.5 $260.00 $65.2K 706 29 HUM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $38.0 $37.6 $37.8 $280.00 $60.4K 229 25

About Humana

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the US, and the firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from individual and group Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. The firm is also a leader in stand-alone prescription drug plans for seniors enrolled in traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

Current Position of Humana Currently trading with a volume of 481,880, the HUM's price is down by 0.0%, now at $252.88. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 37 days. Expert Opinions on Humana

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $256.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Humana, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

